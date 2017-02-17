ISP: Standoff in Spencer Co.

Authorities are involved in a standoff in Spencer County.

State police tell us they went to a home off Highway 66 to serve a warrant.

We have a crew on the scene and will update the story when information is released.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.