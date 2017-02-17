Custodians spend Friday cleaning Webster Co. schools

Custodians at Webster County schools were busy Friday, disinfecting classrooms.

Classes were canceled because so many kids are out sick.

Attendance numbers were around 85% this week, which is the cutoff point for the school district to close schools for the day.

Officials say they dropped below that number this week.

We're told students had everything from the flu to strep throat and stomach viruses. To keep illnesses from spreading, the district is using the day to disinfect their schools one desk and locker at a time.

Officials tell us all six schools should be germ-free by the end of the day and classes should resume on Monday.

