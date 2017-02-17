Ivy Tech participates in 6th annual Days of Service

Ivy Tech students rolled up their sleeves this week for the 6th annual Days of Service.

We caught up with them today at the YWCA on Vine Street where they were painting and doing maintenance projects for the non-profit.

Around 20 students volunteered their time.

Marketing and Communications Director Marsha Jackson says it's a great opportunity for students to give back.

Days of Service is a statewide project.

Campuses all around Indiana organized volunteer events with non-profit groups throughout the week.

