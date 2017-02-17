Hoops Live: Gibson Southern vs Wood Memorial

Police said an armed burglary suspect was shot and killed by a homeowner during a break-in on Sunday.More >>
Evansville Police said they found Arris Mctier bleeding from her head, arms, and body at her home on Ridgeway Avenue Saturday afternoon. Police said her son Christopher Gilmore attacked her after being fed up with how he was being treated. Neighbors like Miranda Richards said it's sad that an argument like this ended violently.More >>
The Sycamore Foundation held it's 12th annual "Walking for Dreams" run in downtown Evansville.More >>
Dozens of AT&T employees in Evansville walked out of work on Friday, it's is part of a nationwide protest where they're worried that their jobs may be outsourced. Since then, they've been out in the front of the store, spreading the same message to whoever drives by.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
