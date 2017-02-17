Gabe's hosting hiring event

Gabe's is holding a hiring event for jobs coming to the new Evansville store.

They're looking for full and part-time workers for customer service, merchandising, cashiers and stocking.

If you're interested, they're interviewing potential employees next Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Howard Johnson on North Green River.

Applicants should bring two forms of I.D.

The store is expected to open in April at the Eastland Shoppes strip mall on North Green River.

