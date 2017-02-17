29th annual Pancake Days happening this weekend

The 29th annual Pancake Days is taking place at the downtown YMCA in Evansville this weekend.

For $6, anyone can come in and enjoy their fill of pancakes and sausage along with milk, juice or coffee.

It's an annual fundraiser that helps their youth outreach and community programs and it's something that everyone looks forward to every year.

The director, Crystal Paroyan, tells us she estimates more than 10,000 pancakes will be served by volunteers.

Pancake Days runs until 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

