Jasper Post Office hosting passport fair Saturday

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

The Jasper Post Office hosting a passport fair on Saturday.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the post office on E. Sixth Street.    

Applicants must complete an application form and provide either a U.S. birth certificate or naturalization papers.

Applicants must also show a valid driver's license, a previous or current U.S. passport, military identification, or a government employee identification card.

