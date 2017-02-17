Jasper Post Office hosting passport fair Saturday

The Jasper Post Office hosting a passport fair on Saturday.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the post office on E. Sixth Street.

Applicants must complete an application form and provide either a U.S. birth certificate or naturalization papers.

Applicants must also show a valid driver's license, a previous or current U.S. passport, military identification, or a government employee identification card.

