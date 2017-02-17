Police: Madisonville man wanted in death of Caldwell Co. student - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police: Madisonville man wanted in death of Caldwell Co. student

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Deshaun La’Keith Palmer - mug shot from November, 2015 Deshaun La’Keith Palmer - mug shot from November, 2015
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

A Madisonville man is wanted in the shooting death of a Caldwell County High School student.

Police in Princeton, Kentucky say they're looking for Deshaun La'Keith Palmer. He's accused of killing 15-year old Da'Aryn Hamilton outside a home Monday night. 

He is considered armed and dangerous. 

If you have any information, call police.

