Evansville man accused of molesting young girl

An Evansville man is in jail charged with child molesting.

Police arrested 78-year old Robert Cook after the victim was interviewed at Holly's House.

Police say he admitted to fondling the young girl.

He's in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.