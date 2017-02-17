Is Costco coming to Evansville?

A developer's rezoning application has been filed to build a Costco near Cross Pointe and I-69. According to the developer's plans, the wholesale club, a fueling station, and tire center would be built.

We're told it will be some time before we see any developments with the potential new store.

City officials say the application needs to go in front of the area plan Commission in April and the site plan needs to be filed and go before a committee, then permits come after that.

The City Council will decide whether or not to give final approval for the store in May.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.