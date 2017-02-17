Volunteers needed for KY foster care review board

Volunteers are needed to join Kentucky's Citizen Foster Care Review Board.

According to the Kentucky Court of Justice, board members review cases of children placed in state custody due to dependency, neglect or abuse. Board members are needed in Hancock and Muhlenberg Counties, but volunteers are not required to live in those counties to join the board.

Those interested in volunteering must complete a six-hour training session and consent to a criminal record and central registry check. New volunteers are trained in the following:

Department of Community Based Services procedures

Forms used in abuse, neglect and dependency cases

The court process

Mental health issues of children in out-of-home care

How to conduct a file review

Once training is completed, a recommendation is made to the chief judge of the local District Court or Family Court for appointment. Judges appoint volunteers for three-year terms.

Review boards typically meet once a month for approximately two hours.

Click here to apply.

