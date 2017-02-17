Dog killed in Vanderburgh Co. garage fire

Crews responded to a garage fire in Vanderburgh County Friday morning.

The fire happened around 11 in a detached garage behind a house on W. Boonville-New Harmony, between Hoing Road and Darmstadt Road.

We're told no one was living there because the house was still under construction. Officials say a dog was killed, but no other injuries were reported.

The road was closed in the area while firefighters worked the scene.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.