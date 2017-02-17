Applications available for Trooper Island camp for kids

Kentucky State Police is accepting applications for children to attend Trooper Island Camp.

The summer camp is free for underprivileged boys and girls ages 10-12.

Every year, the camp hosts approximately 700 children at Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County, KY. It is financed entirely by donations.

The goal of the camp is to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers.

Applications are due May 1, 2017 and are available on the KSP website.

Troopers said the camp roster fills up quickly and parents should complete applications as soon as possible.

