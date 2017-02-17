Police: Man had $100K worth of meth in his car

A Madisonville man is in jail after police say he was caught with two pounds of crystal meth in his car.

Narcotics detectives stopped the car of Te'Ron "Cocky" Cox in Earlington Thursday afternoon.

Detectives searched the car and found more than two pounds of meth, which they say has a street value of about 100 thousand dollars.

Cox was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Detectives say this is still an open case.

