Kids experience magical moment thanks to "Wish Upon a Star"

It was a magical moment for a special group of kids. It was all thanks to "Granted," the group formally known as "Wish Upon a Star."

For one nine-year-old-girl with a rare liver disease, Thursday night was extra special. Every kid dreams of meeting Mickey and Minnie Mouse in person. For some kids, that wish came true.

For one special little girl, she got to do more than just meet them she got to perform with them tonight at "Disney on Ice."

Mickey and Minnie Mouse came marching into Evansville in a big way at the Ford Center. But before taking to the ice, the two attended a private meet and greet with a select group of kids. One of them is nine-year-old Journey Kessler.

For Journey, it's been quite the journey to get here. She was born with a rare liver disease and her doctors didn't think she would make it.

Thanks to a liver transplant, Journey was able to fight back and now lives the life of normal nine-year-old.

Journey was one of several children battling illnesses who got to meet the mouse himself and enjoy a night away from home.

But for Journey it's a very special night. She got to dress up in a special outfit and perform on the ice with Mickey and Minnie.

Journey was one of 100 kids from Granted who were given tickets to the show tonight.

