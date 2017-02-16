Hoops Live Player of the week: Wood Memorial's Brenna Markranz - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live Player of the week: Wood Memorial's Brenna Markranz

Senior guard Brenna Maikranz is this week's winner, after leading the Lady Trojans to the Regional Title last Saturday with a game-high 16 points, in their 46-40 victory of perennial state title contender Vincennes Rivet.

