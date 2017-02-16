City leaders gather feedback from public on balancing the budget

City leaders are also looking into allowing alcohol sales on Sunday as well as different health care options for police officers (WFIE)

Owensboro city leaders got to work in a special-called budget work session on Thursday.

One thing Mayor Tom Watson wants to do is tackle the budget. He told 14 News, he wants everyone in Owensboro to have a better understanding of the city's finances.

Residents tell us, if the city's coffers are running dry, it's time to make changes.

“I think there are several ideas that can be done. I think city and county government like they mentioned," said Nilesh Sangoi, an Owensboro resident. "I think there are a lot of areas where resources can be combined and the savings can be achieved.”

City leaders are still getting public input. They want you to take a survey on the city's website.

Another public work session is set for March 14 at City Hall.

