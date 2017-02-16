Church undergoes mold remediation project

An expensive mold removal project is underway inside Settle Memorial Church's education building.

Late January, an employee found a substance on a piece of peeling wallpaper. A test found the substance was a type of fungus that could irritate allergies and asthma.

Preschool classes were moved to another building. We're told a remediation project was started to remove mold from the basement playroom, kitchen, and north end of the second and third floor.

So far, it's not known where the mold came from.

The removal project is expected to take several weeks.

