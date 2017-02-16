Police: Husband shot & killed wife before killing himself; names released

There's new information on a homicide investigation in Henderson.

Police say 31-year-old Kyle and 28-year-old Laura Eastwood were found dead around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at their apartment at the Green Leaf Pointe Apartment complex on U.S. 60. The complex is located off U.S. 60 East, near Pebble Creek Drive.

They also say evidence suggests Kyle shot and killed Lauren and then shot himself.

Friends tell us the Eastwoods were married in January 2016.

The news came as a shock to many. One friend told us they didn't see this coming.

Police tell us Laura's mother was worried when she hadn't heard from her daughter so she sent her father over to check on the couple. That's when he found both of them dead.

Now police are trying to figure out a motive.

We learned that Kyle has a criminal past in Webster County. He was charged with assault against his then girlfriend in 2015.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday but police say it could be a few weeks before they get those results

