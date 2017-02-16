Buss leads Hoosiers to upset win

A hot start helped lead the Indiana Women’s Basketball team to a 72-61 victory over No. 20 Michigan on Thursday night inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Four players scored in double figures led by 21 points from junior guard Tyra Buss who also dished out a game-high seven assists, picked up three steals and three rebounds. Junior forward Amanda Cahill posted her ninth double-double of the season with a team-high 12 rebounds and 15 points in the victory as she tied a season-high six assists and added two steals.

Senior guard Karlee McBride went 4-for-8 from the field and added two triples for 13 points while senior guard Alexis Gassion also contributed 10 points and seven boards. The win over the ranked Wolverines marked the first over a ranked opponent this season and the fifth under third-year head coach Teri Moren.

The Hoosiers compiled a 46.4 field goal percentage on the night and hit seven 3-pointers. They narrowly outrebounded the Wolverines, 33-32, and combined for 19 assists on 26 made shots. Indiana capitalized on 17 miscues by Michigan, turning it into 19 points.

Indiana opened up the ball game on an offensive tear, with back-to-back buckets from Buss and Cahill giving them its first lead of the night with 7:19 to play. After Michigan cut it to two with a pair at the line by junior guard Katelynn Flaherty, Indiana rattled off a 13-0 run - thanks to 3-point plays from McBride and Gassion - to close out the first quarter and take a 23-8 advantage after one.

Maintaining its lead into the second, IU would eventually double up the Wolverines after a 3-pointer from Buss made it 30-15 with 6:37 remaining. It was a spark that led to an 8-0 run and led to its largest lead of the night, up 23 with 2:43 remaining and eventually go ahead 40-22 at the break.

Coming out in the third quarter, IU score on its first two possessions and maintained a solid lead throughout the quarter to go up 61-42 going into the final period. It’s where things got interesting for the Hoosiers, who were outscored, 19-11, in the frame as it was held without a field goal for nearly six minutes and allowed Michigan to come within as few as eight.

However, Buss took control as she drove to the bucket with 2:18 remaining and bonus free throws in the final minute of play helped IU come away with its third-straight win.

QUOTABLE

Head coach Teri Moren

“I can’t tell you how excited I am for our kids. We talk about the significance of this game in particular and I try not to do that because I never want to make our kids feel the pressure. But, I thought they answered the bell in a big way. Especially for three quarters, we really got out to great start. We had activity defensively from everybody that came in that first half. We had early foul trouble. I was really pleased with how Darby Foresman, especially in the first half when Jenn (Anderson) was out with two fouls. She handled herself defensively. Tyshee Towner came in and gave us big minutes when Alexis (Gassion) got her second foul. Overall, I thought it was a great team performance for three out of four quarters. In the fourth, we found a way to not let them get any closer. We had to knock down our free throws. I thought Tyra (Buss) being aggressive, getting to the glass was really good to see down the stretch. Very, very excited and happy for our players. They’re all big, but I thought tonight was a really big win for us.”

NOTABLE

Indiana is victorious over Michigan for the second straight season in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with the 72-61 win and earned back-to-back home wins for the first time since 2009-10.

The win is the first win for the Hoosiers over a ranked opponent since Jan. 24, 2016 in a 91-84 win at Northwestern. It also marked the first win over a top 50 RPI opponent this season, as Michigan came into Thursday night’s game at No. 29.

Leading 10-8 the Hoosiers used a 13-0 run over the final 4:56 to close the first quarter and take a 23-8 lead. Indiana held Michigan without a field goal the final 6:38 of the quarter. The eight points for Michigan was season low for a quarter.

Indiana held Michigan to 22 points in the first half. It is the third straight half the Hoosiers have held an opponent under 23 points (17, 21 against Northwestern). Over those three halves, Indiana has outscored opponents 106-60.

Indiana held Michigan to its lowest point total (61) in Big Ten play this season (previous 63 against Rutgers). The Wolverines came into the game averaging 79.2 points per game on the season.

The Hoosiers had 19 assists for the game. In the third quarter Indiana assisted on all eight of its field goals. It is the ninth game this season the Hoosiers have had 19 or more assists in a game.

For the 12 th game this season the Hoosiers had four players score in double-figures. Indiana is 9-3 on the season when four players score in double-figures.

Tyra Buss scored 21 points and moved into 11 th on the Hoosiers all-time scoring list. She now has 1,464 career points. Buss scored in double-figures for the 80 th time in 90 career games, including 51 of the last 52 games.

Buss has now scored 20 or more points in 10 games this season and in 27 games in her career.

Amanda Cahill registered her ninth double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Cahill tied her career-high with six assists and has tallied five or more assists in six games this season.

Karlee McBride came off the bench to score 13 points, which included two 3-point baskets.

Alexis Gassion scored in double-figures for the 21st time this season with 10 points. She added seven rebounds.

