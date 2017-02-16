Simplicity Furniture coming to Evansville

A new furniture shop is coming to Evansville's east side.

Simplicity Furniture is being constructed in an old warehouse owned by Harp's pet store.

The owner of simplicity decided to rent the warehouse once he found out Harp's was closing.

The only employees will be the founder and his business partner.

The store should house close to 17,000 feet of furniture.

