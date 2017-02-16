Tri-State woman attends balloon convention in St. Louis

One Tri-State woman went to a balloon convention called FLOAT in St. Louis. It's a biannual event that happens all over the world (Source: Valley Party Supply)

When most people think of conventions, they think of ComicCon or even religious ones, but what about balloon conventions?

One Tri-State woman went to a balloon convention called FLOAT in St. Louis. It's a biannual event that happens all over the world.

You might be asking yourself what exactly happens at a balloon convention? According to Liz Romani, it was a few days of classes and building competitions.

Liz told 14 News she got to meet some of her idols at the convention.

When Liz and her coworker, Leslie, aren't at conventions, they're working at Valley Party Supply in Vincennes.

Liz told us she hopes to take the techniques she learned at FLOAT and use them to better the store.

You can find out more about Liz, Leslie and Valley Party Supply on their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.