KYTC raises speed limit on Hwy 60

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Drivers in Owensboro will soon be able to get around town quicker.

That's because the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet approved raising the speed limit on Highway 60 from 55mph to 65mph.

The new rule doesn't start for a couple of weeks.

We're told crews need time to make and install around 20 replacement signs.

