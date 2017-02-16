Evansville pet store to close, sell property to interested tenants.

After being in business for decades, a pet shop is closing on the east side of Evansville. The owner of the Harp's Pet store on Vogel road tells us they're trying to sell everything in the shop before they close on March 5.

The owner says she had been planning to close the place for several years now. As the owner of the property, she says that as old as this building is, it would make more sense to lease it.

Before that happens, the inventory must be sold. The building has been around for decades and will likely need some sprucing up.Two interested buyers have reached out to her.

All of the pets will find new homes. The employees were notified about the closing before Christmas; most of them have found jobs. Though this was the plan all along, this will be a bittersweet moment for a shop that's been here since the 1970s.

Tenants have already rented the back warehouse. It will be a new warehouse store called Simplicity Furniture. That should open around mid-March.

