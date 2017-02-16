Angels for Ashley raises money for St. Jude

The weather was perfect on Thursday for a cook out.

Just ask Jerry Morris and the Angels for Ashley Cooking Team; they were out raising money for St. Jude patients.

The team comes out to Owensboro every year to make and sell Boston butts, ribs, chickens, and more. Last year, the group raised $53,000 for St. Jude. They hope they reach $75,000 this year.

Most of the money comes from generous $100 donations, and if you're a donor, Jerry Morris makes sure you don't leave without a picture and a thank you.

"They'd make $50,000 if I could get 500 people to give me a $100 bill. They would make me $50,000 and we've got plate lunches right here," Jerry said.

The group will be back out by Shoe Stop in Owensboro on Friday starting at 9 a.m. and will stay until they are sold out.

