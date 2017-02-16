Furniture thief hits Habitat for Humanity home

Someone stole a single mother of four's brand new furniture at her home on Letcher Street in Henderson.

Her family has a message for the thief, and it's not what you'd expect.

Shulisa Barrett lives in the Habitat for Humanity home. According to Barrett, someone took her furniture early Valentine's Day morning.

Barrett has a job involving lots of hours spent on her feet. She works as a second shift custodian at Henderson County High.

"She's really proud of her Habitat House. That's why she keeps it so nice and clean," Barrett's mother, Clarissa Barrett said.

"No one should have come on her porch to take her things because she works so hard," her sister, Shauntese Barrett said.

In addition to the wicker furniture, the thief ripped Shulisa's solar lights right out of the ground.

"It just touches me so much, just coming over to my sister's house - I got tears in my eyes, it wants to come down, but God is keeping it back," Shauntese Barrett told us. "I just hope, whoever took it, that they please bring my sister's furniture back."

Shulisa and her family are now asking for neighbors to keep an eye out.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.