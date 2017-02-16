Arc of Gibson County Gets New Bicycles

The Arc of Gibson County received ten bright new bikes to help with their Health and Wellness program a few weeks ago.

Director of Marketing and Development, Melissa Walden, says the children and adults with disabilities they serve set goals.

Eating healthy and getting more exercise were at the top of the list.

"So this fits in perfect with what they have in mind for themselves and what we would like to see for them," said Walden.

Walden says she got the idea from a health and wellness event in Indianapolis last summer. The project cost around under $4,000 for the bikes, helmets, and locks.

"The bikes came in a few weeks early, and when the consumers came in they were beyond excited to get on the bikes, they were clapping, and one was jumping around," added Walden.

They were so excited, Walden says, they even started practicing riding inside the building.

Thomas Mayer says he loves riding the bikes and remembers how he felt when they came in.

Thomas and the other clients say they can't wait until it gets really warm and they can ride them every day

