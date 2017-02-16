Women artists collaborate for art exhibit

Regional artists throughout Western Kentucky gathered their talents together and created a traveling all women's art show.

The exhibit is currently at its last stop in the Ralph Center on the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus in Owensboro. The exhibition called The Women's Perspective features 10 different artists from Owensboro to Bowling Green and consists of paintings, sculptures, and even photography.

The artists say it's rare for a show to feature just pieces from women artists.

Organizers hope this art show inspires more women to share their art. The show will wrap up March 10th with a closing reception.

If you want to check out the exhibit, you can do that by visiting the Ralph Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It is open and free to the public.

