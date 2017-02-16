Fentanyl crackdown bill clears House committee

A bill that makes trafficking any amount of fentanyl in Kentucky a felony passed the House Judiciary Committee.

This bill is aimed at cracking down on the those who illegally sell or distribute the drugs rather than the abusers.

Trafficking any amount of fentanyl as well as carfentanil- a large animal anesthetic 10,000 times more potent than morphine would carry 10 years under House Bill 333. The bill comes after these drugs have been responsible for increasing drug overdoses throughout the state.

"We're not talking about people in possession of fentanyl. We are talking about people making money off of fentanyl. This is the group that also needs to be targeted and put in the prison. Now, is that going to resolve the issue, and take fentanyl off the streets? No. Will it reduce the number of traffickers? It will," Commonwealth Attorney, Bruce Kuegel, says.

The bill also states, "any person convicted of a Class C felony offense or higher under this section shall not be released on probation, shock probation, parole, conditional discharge, or other forms of early release until he or she has served at least 50% of the sentence imposed in cases where the trafficked substance was heroin, fentanyl."

House Bill 333 now goes to the full house for consideration.

