Special Report: The Wright Quints turn 10

It's 7:30 p.m. on a Monday in the Wright household

The Wright kids should be getting ready for bed soon. But their parents let them stay up late, so we could meet them.

Things have settled down a bit for their family since we last saw them. Emily and Rob's family of 2 quickly grew to 7, 10 years ago this week.

They found out they were expecting multiples when she was 4 weeks pregnant.

"The odds were against us," says mom, Emily Wright

Emily and Rob lost one child before, and were cautiously optimistic with the news they were expecting again--they knew pregnancy with multiples was risky.

"I knew it was going to be a difficult journey to have them. And for them to be healthy," says Emily.

But as they weeks passed, Emily says her faith kept her strong.

" At that point, every week we went and every week O prayed, please let them all be there."

At 28 weeks pregnant, Emily went into labor. The babies weighed between 1 and 2 pounds.

The Wright Quints stayed in the NICU for months.

When they came home, their family, friends and the community stepped up--helping them with critical needs throughout those first years.

" The first 9 months to a year was just--i don't remember a lot of it. It was just crazy," says Rob Wright.

Fast forward to today.

Mom says as much as the kids love to be together, they like to be their own people, too.

Even though a lot has changed, Emily and Rob say some things remain the same.

"We went from 30 bottles a day and 25 diapers to 50 math problems a day with homework.

There's always something times 5 that you're doing. It just changes over the years." says Rob.

A bright future ahead for the Wright quints, with new challenges, accomplishments, and experiences to come, five times over.

Emily and Rob tell us they have not one, but two birthday parties planned this weekend to celebrate the quints turning 10.

