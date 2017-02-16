Donation helps OPD purchase more Narcan kits

The Owensboro Police Department is working to make sure all officers are equipped with Narcan kits which contain a drug that helps reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

OPD had a few kits already but The VFW donated $1,800 in October so the police department could purchase more kits. The department now has 50 kits which each contain a nasal spray.

The drug helps reverse that overdose effect for 30 minutes to an hour and a half until that person can get treatment.

The department hopes to have 100 kits in the future so each officer can have a kit.

