KY House clears bill targeted at drug trafficking

A Kentucky bill that makes trafficking any amount of Fentanyl a felony passed the House Judiciary Committee.

The bill is aimed at cracking down on the those who traffic the drugs rather than the abusers.

Trafficking any amount of Fentanyl as well as Carfentanil, a large animal anesthetic 10,000 times more potent than morphine, would carry 10 years under House Bill 333.

The bill comes after the drugs have been responsible for increasing drug overdoses throughout the state.

House Bill 333 now goes to the full House for consideration.

