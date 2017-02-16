Caught on camera: Henderson Sears shoplifting suspects wanted

One Sears owner is looking for the thieves caught on a surveillance video stealing merchandise from his store.

Damon Whitt tells us a couple came in on Wednesday asking about a set of tools.

He says while he was talking to the man, the woman went to another aisle and put a wrench set in her purse.

"I've worked for everything I've had in my life. I bought this store, I've bought a home, I've bought my car," Damon said. "I can do it, I know they can too. And I'd say it's the best course in life to go."

If you recognize the suspects, call the police.

