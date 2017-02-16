Senator Joe Donnelly opposes live-saving overdose drug price hike

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly is demanding answers about a major price hike on a life-saving heroin overdose drug.

Donnelly, along with 28 other senators, wrote a letter to Kaleo Pharmaceuticals after the company raised the price of their Naloxone injector, Evzio from $690 to $4,500.

Naloxone is used to treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. Senator Donnelly says the increase could mean taking the life-saving injector out of the hands of families and communities that need it.

"So in this hand, you have everybody in Evansville and southwest Indiana pulling together to end the opioid scourge, and you have this pharmaceutical company profiting off that very same pain we're suffering and I think it's outrageous," said Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly.

In the letter, senators are asking the drug company for details on their pricing structure for the device and if they're meeting the demand for the injectors among first responders.

