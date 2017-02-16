Plenty of hype surrounding Evansville's softball program - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Plenty of hype surrounding Evansville's softball program

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

After a season of re-birth, there's plenty of hype surrounding the Evansville softball program, which opens its season this Friday.

Aaron Hancock takes a look at one of the most improved squads in the Nation.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly