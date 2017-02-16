Indiana House approves gas tax increase

A 10 cent increase on Indiana's gas tax is on its way to the Senate after the house approved it on Thursday.

The road plan would raise vehicle registration fees and the gas tax in the state to fund improvements for state roads.

The plan was earlier amended to specify all state sales tax on gas would go toward roads.

The measure passed 61 to 36, with seven Republicans joining the Democrats in voting no.

The measure now heads to the Senate for approval.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.