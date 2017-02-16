INDOT wants public input on repaving project

Indiana Transportation officials want to hear your thoughts on plans to repave a section of State Road 161 in Dubois and Warrick Counties.

It is on State Road 68 to just north of Interstate-64.

INDOT officials will present more details on the project at Thursday's meeting before taking questions and feedback.

That meeting is set at Holland Elementary School at 6 p.m.

