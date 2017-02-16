Gas pipeline upgrades underway in Evansville

Vectren contract crews started replacing gas mains and service lines in Evansville as part of the company's pipeline replacement program.

It's part of a multi-year program to replace about 1,300 miles of steel and iron pipeline infrastructure throughout Indiana.

This year in Evansville, over $7 million will go towards retiring more than 10 miles of gas main and nearly 1,200 service lines. In the past eight years, more than 45 miles were replaced in the city.

Vectren says their goal is to replace a total of more than 130 miles in Evansville over the next several years.

Vectren officials say construction for these pipeline projects may take several weeks.

They also say replacing pipelines in the past led to a reduction in leak calls and natural gas emissions.

