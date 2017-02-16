Sheriff's deputies respond to crash in Spencer Co.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash in Spencer County.

It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday on State Road 161, just north of Sandridge.

We're told the driver of a pickup truck slowed down to turn into a driveway and a van was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the truck.

When deputies arrived, they saw the van slowly caught fire. They were able to put it out with a fire extinguisher.

One person was taken to the hospital. There's no word on their condition.

We are working to gather more information.

