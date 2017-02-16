Megan Thompson and Mike Blake discuss the 2018 OVC Tournament - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Megan Thompson and Mike Blake discuss the 2018 OVC Tournament

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: OVC website Source: OVC website
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced Thursday that Evansville has won the bid to host the 2018 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament at the Ford Center.

Megan Thompson and Mike Blake sit down and discuss what this means for the city.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly