Webster Co. schools closed Friday because of widespread illness

Another western Kentucky school district has fallen victim to a widespread illness.

All schools in the Webster County School District will be closed on Friday, February 17. All extracurricular activities are also canceled.

School officials tell us the attendance numbers were at 84% for Thursday,

Custodians will be working to sanitize the schools during the day on Friday.

Schools will reopen on Monday.?

Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties had to cancel school earlier this month for the same reason.

