State police arrest Dubois Co. motorcyclist after chase

A Dubois County man is in jail after authorities say he led them on a chase on his motorcycle.

Indiana State Police say a trooper tried to pull 43-year-old Daniel Aaserud, of Holland, over around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on State Road 64 for speeding.

Troopers say he led them on a chase at speeds of up to 100mph.

Authorities say they found him hiding between a truck and a building.

He's charged with resisting, driving while suspended and reckless driving.

