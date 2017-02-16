Madisonville man sentenced for possessing child porn

A Madisonville man has been sentenced to six years in prison for using the internet to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Court documents show 23-year old Shane Yater pleaded guilty in March 2016 to possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He was arrested in 2014.

He was also charged in a separate 2015 incident after police say he enticed a 15-year-old girl online to meet him for sexual activity.

