KSP raffling off Jeep to benefit children's camp

Kentucky State Police troopers are selling raffle tickets on a new Jeep to support their Trooper Island Camp for underprivileged children.

According to a KSP press release, tickets are for a chance to win a new 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Winter Edition 4x4. Click here for a full list features and equipment.

Tickets are $10.00 each and may be purchased by contacting any KSP post or CVE region office in the state. Only 20,000 tickets will be sold. The winning ticket will be drawn on Aug. 27, 2017 at the Kentucky State Fair. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win.

Trooper Island is a free summer camp for approximately 700 underprivileged boys and girls ages 10-12. The camp is operated by Kentucky State Police on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County, KY. Troopers said it is financed financed entirely by donations.

