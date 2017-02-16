ISP: Man in jail after Dubois Co. motorcycle chase

A Dubois County man is accused of leading a high speed chase on a motorcycle.

Indiana State Police say they spotted a speeding motorcycle just before 8:30 Thursday morning. It happened on Interstate 64 just west of Huntingburg.

Troopers say Daniel Aaserud, 43, of Petersburg wouldn't pull over, and sped away at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Troopers say he made his way to Styline Drive, County Road 500 South, and eventually County Road 400 West.

They say he pulled into a parking lot and tried to hide between a truck and a building.

Troopers say Aaserud was driving on a suspended license, had expired plates, and was wanted for not paying child support.

