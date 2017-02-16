Off-duty officer helps motorcyclist pinned under SUV after Evansville wreck

An off-duty Evansville police officer came to the rescue after a wreck Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 on 41 at St. George.

We're told an SUV ran a stop and hit a motorcyclist. Police say the motorcyclist ended up pinned under the SUV and was helped by the off-duty officer to free himself from under the vehicle.

Police and family members tell us the motorcyclist has at least two broken bones.

The crash is under investigation.

