Four child sexual abuse arrests made in Warrick Co.

Four men have been arrested in three unconnected child sexual abuse cases in Warrick County.

According to the sheriff's office, 64-year-old Lenis McClain, of Evansville was arrested Tuesday on child molesting charge. The sheriff's office says he is accused of molesting a child younger than ten years old. We're told McClain was released from jail after posting a $10,000 cash bond.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Kent Roy, of Newburgh, on a warrant for a child molesting charge. Roy is accused molesting a child under the age of 14. He is currently being held at the Warrick County Jail on $10,000 bond.

The sheriff's office says 43-year-old Justin Alexander Jarvis and 38-year-old Robert Owen, age 38, both of Newburgh, were also arrested Wednesday after a months-long investigation.

Detectives received a report in October that a juvenile had been in a sexual relationship with Jarvis and Owen and that pornographic images were exchanged between the juvenile and at least one of the adults.

The sheriff's office says investigators searched the home of Jarvis and Owen in October and found "digital evidence" and illegal drugs.

Owen was arrested on two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and was released after posting a $4,000 cash bond.

Jarvis is facing a long list of charges including two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, three counts of child exploitation, possession of child pornography and various drug-related charges. We're told Jarvis was also released from the Warrick County Jail after posting a $4,000 cash bond.

Jarvis has been arrested before on another charge. That case was dropped.

He is a former Political Director for the Vanderburgh County Democratic Party.

