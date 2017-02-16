Semi overturns, blocks SB 431 in Muhlenberg Co.

A semi overturned in Muhlenberg County Thursday morning, blocking both lanes of U.S. 431 South.

Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it happened around 7:30 a.m.between State Route 949 and Mason Poyner road just north of the Dunmor community.

The road was back open to traffic around 10:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

