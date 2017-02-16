Evansville cab driver robbed at gunpoint

An Evansville cab driver was robbed at gunpoint.

According to police reports, it happened around 1:45 Thursday morning in the area of Grove and Florence Streets.

A 911 caller said the robber took the driver's keys, cellphone and money.

A K-9 unit was called to help track the suspect but, so far, we're not aware of anyone arrested.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.