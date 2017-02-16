Henderson Co. woods fire will burn for days, officials say

Crews are monitoring a two-acre fire in the woods in Henderson County.

The fire was first called in around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday from the Spottsville area, specifically, on KY 1078 near Resinerg Road when flames reached 20 to 30 feet high.

The assistant fire chief for the Spottsville Fire Department told 14 News the situation started when a farmer brought his farm debris into the woods to burn it.

According to state law, that is illegal from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews also say the fire ended up spreading due to the fact it wasn't closely monitored.

"It's not illegal to burn in the woods, but when you've got this much debris in a big pile and you put it in the woods, at least stay with is, watch it, keep and eye on it," said Assistant Chief Nick Risley. "It's better if you put it in the middle of a field to where there's dirt all the way around it."

We're told the fire is under control but will likely continue to burn over the next several days, so it will be closely monitored by the Spottsville Fire Department and Kentucky Forestry.

Assist fire chief for Spottsville FD says they'll be monitoring this for several days. Fire is contained but could have been far worse. — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) February 16, 2017

The spring forest fire season in Kentucky began Wednesday and lasts through April 30.

Officials with the Kentucky Division of Forestry say they've responded to 78 fires since January. They say nearly 40 percent of those were due to burning debris.

Crews spent all afternoon monitoring the fire. The Division of Forestry says they've contained the fire, but plan to keep a close eye.

